Grey Goose L'original Vodka 70Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Vodka
- @GreyGoose
- Inspired by trips to the Côte d'Azur and the shores of Pampelonne beach, Parisian designers Maison Labiche created this limited edition bottle as a tribute to the special moments that summer has to offer.
- The smells and tastes of a Riviera summer come together in the 'Paris to Pampelonne' cocktail, created by Maison Labiche.
- Distilled from French wheat
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Distilled & bottled in France
Preparation and Usage
- Serve 35ml Grey Goose vodka over ice in a large glass. Add 15ml St~Germain elderflower liqueur, 15ml lemon juice and a splash of extra virgin olive oil. Top with 60ml soda water and garnish with the zest of a lemon.
Name and address
- BMP,
- 11 Route Du Laubaret,
- 16130 Gensac-La-Pallue,
- France.
Return to
- greygoose.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
700ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019