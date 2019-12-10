By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grey Goose L'original Vodka 70Cl

Grey Goose L'original Vodka 70Cl
£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Vodka
  • @GreyGoose
  • Inspired by trips to the Côte d'Azur and the shores of Pampelonne beach, Parisian designers Maison Labiche created this limited edition bottle as a tribute to the special moments that summer has to offer.
  • The smells and tastes of a Riviera summer come together in the 'Paris to Pampelonne' cocktail, created by Maison Labiche.
  • Distilled from French wheat
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled & bottled in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve 35ml Grey Goose vodka over ice in a large glass. Add 15ml St~Germain elderflower liqueur, 15ml lemon juice and a splash of extra virgin olive oil. Top with 60ml soda water and garnish with the zest of a lemon.

Name and address

  • BMP,
  • 11 Route Du Laubaret,
  • 16130 Gensac-La-Pallue,
  • France.

Return to

  • greygoose.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

