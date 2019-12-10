By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Courvoisier Vs Cognac 70Cl Bottle
£ 24.00
£34.29/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cognac
  • 2016 Silver Medal San Francisco World Spirits Competition
  • 2015 Silver Medal BTI Ratings and Competition (85 Rating)
  • 2015 Gold Medal San Francisco World Spirits Competition
  • A youthful and lively blend of cognac, delivering a spectrum of sensations. Courvoisier® VS Cognac is a blend of several crus aged between three and seven years, composed principally of Fins Bois with a balancing hand of Petite Champagne. The fusion of younger and older cognacs gives VS a fruity, delicate taste and a bouquet filled with ripe fruit and spring flowers. Courvoisier VS is exceptionally versatile, delicious with simple mixers like ginger ale, lemonade or fruit juices and perfect for making mouth-watering cocktails and punches.
  • “An elegant and harmonious cognac with strong notes of fresh fruit and fresh oaky taste.” - Patrice Pinet, Master Blender
  • Midnight in Paris
  • Ingredients:
  • 25ml Courvoisier VS
  • 100ml Ginger ale
  • Method:
  • Fill glass with ice, pour in 25ml of Courvoisier VS and top with 100ml of ginger ale. Garnish with a slice of orange.
  • Taste the Golden age of Paris with Courvoisier, Le Cognac de Napoleon
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of France

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Courvoisier,
  • 16200 Jarnac,
  • France.

Return to

  • Courvoisier,
  • 16200 Jarnac,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

good quality. use for social function.

3 stars

good quality. use for social function.

Delicious

5 stars

This Cognac is probably the best there is for the money,delicious

