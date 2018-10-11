By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Mango Apricot & Coriander Chutney 300G

4(12)Write a review
Tesco Finest Mango Apricot & Coriander Chutney 300G
£ 1.50
£0.50/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy125kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834kJ / 197kcal

Product Description

  • Mango, apricot and coriander chutney.
  • finest** Alphonso Mango & Bulida Apricot Chutney Slowly cooked in open pans with fragrant coriander. Alphonso mangos and ripe Bulida apricots are slowly cooked in open pans to bring out all the sweet flavour in this chutney. A hint of coriander adds a fragrant note.
  • Slowly cooked in open pans with fragrant coriander.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Alphonso Mango (18%), Bulida Apricot (17%), Apple, White Wine Vinegar, Onion, Ginger, Salt, Garlic, Coriander Leaf, Coriander Powder.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 20 Servings

Warnings

  • Tamper evident safety button pops up when original seal is broken.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

310g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy834kJ / 197kcal125kJ / 30kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate45.8g6.9g
Sugars45.2g6.8g
Fibre2.7g0.4g
Protein0.8g0.1g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Tamper evident safety button pops up when original seal is broken.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Best ever

5 stars

Brilliant with curry or with cheese. Best I've had

Square Jar!

3 stars

How are you meant to reach the chutney from the square "shoulders". A lot is wasted at the end of a jar. The shape is not user friendly.

Lovely

5 stars

I bought this a month ago, it’s lovely no hard pieces of mango you get in other chutneys and not too sweet, would buy again

Best pate chutney

5 stars

Always buy this to go with my homemade chicken liver pate

Boring

1 stars

Sugary tasteless mush

Really tasty!!

5 stars

Good balance of flavours, very tasty chutney. Great with some good cheese.

Your finest foods are what they say but they have been reduced so much of late. e.g.potatoes, free range products etc.

1 stars

I am a vegan/vegetarian and try to eat a healthy diet with little salt and low fat. I eat few processed foods and have found that the fresh vegetables are not of the same quality as they used to be. The bunched carrots are good. Also I. buy the household goods, kitchen towels and toilet rolls and frozen vegetables and fruit. The delivery service has been excellent in all ways and continues to be so.

great ingredients-very tasty

5 stars

This is my second jar = enjoyed first very much.

I buy this on every on line shop

4 stars

Makes a sandwich more interesting and adds flavour to any cold dish never with out it

Great flavour

5 stars

Used it in sweet potato mash brilliant!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

