Felix Kitten Up To 1 Year Selection In Jelly 12X100g

4.5(18)Write a review
£ 3.00
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for kittens
  • Right from the start...
  • Kittens grow very fast and even if they look grown up, they are kittens for a year! This means they need specially formulated food to meet their specific nutritional needs from weaning up to adulthood.
  • That's why Felix Kitten recipes are not only delicious but also specially formulated to provide 100% of your kitten's daily needs, when fed according to the feeding guidelines. Your kitten will get all the necessary proteins, vitamins and essential minerals to help build strong muscles, bones and teeth to help him to develop into a healthy and happy adult cat!
  • After 12 months, your kitten is now an adult and ready to enjoy the delicious range of Felix Adult.
  • Clever cats get Purina® Felix®
  • 100% of your kitten's daily needs - vitamins, essential minerals and proteins
  • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
  • Pack size: 1200G

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Felix Kitten is a complete meal, this means it does not need mixing with any other food. You simply pour it out of the pouch and that's it. Just follow the feeding guide below with any irresistible flavour of your choice.
  • Feeding guide
  • 1 1/2-3 months: 1-4 pouches per day, in 2-3 separate meals or ad libitum
  • 3-6 months: 2-5 pouched per day, in 2 separate meals or ad libitum
  • 6-12 months: 5-3 pouches per day, in 2 separate meals or ad libitum
  • Each kitten is different, depending on the kitten activity level and body condition, food amounts and/or time allowed to eat may need to be adjusted.
  • Serve at room temperature - always provide clear fresh drinking water for your kitten to drink.
  • Serve your kitten's food in the same place every mealtime so he doesn't get confused and don't disturb him while he's eating.
  • Felix Kitten is also suitable for pregnant or lactating mothers as they require energy-rich food too to take care of their kittens-to-be.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • 100% of your kitten's daily needs - vitamins, essential minerals and proteins
    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Cod
    • 3x with Lamb
    • 3x with Plaice

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Cod 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture82%
    Protein10%
    Fat content5%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 540
    Vit D3:240
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10.5
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.1
    Zn(E6):10.5
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 100
    Additives:-
18 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

The only meat my Kitten will eat !

5 stars

My kitten (now 13 weeks old) will only eat this meat he absolutely loves it !

Great selection

5 stars

Great selection of food, my kitten is 9 months and loved them all. Packets easy to open. Not got that bad odour smell either. Would recommend.

BEST THING SINCE CAT TOAST LOL

5 stars

This was the best thing my little chunky kitten Charlie Rare RagDoll LOVED HIS FOOD SO MUCH HE KEPT STEALING IT this was DEVOURED IN MINS he lied it so buy buy buy KITTEN/CATS/EVEN DOGS LOVE THIS

Felix kitten

5 stars

My 2 furbabies loved felix and 1 of them is really fuss but really enjoyed

Yum Yum!

5 stars

My furbabies just loved it. They like just about all of the Felix kitten food range. I also give this to my elderly cat as his teeth are not so good and he is able to eat this very easily. Really with cat food the proof is in whether or not you have clean bowls and I did, so its a big thumbs up from us.

Kitten loves this

5 stars

My kitten Shadow ate every bit of these pouches, he had to defend it from my older cat who thought it smelt nice too! Will definitely be buying this again.

Perfect for little ones

5 stars

Perfect for little ones

Cats favourite

5 stars

My cats love this

Yummy purrrfect

5 stars

MY kitten gobbled down all the different selection of Felix Kitten in jelly without hesitation. Normally fussy on what to eat, but this food was a big hit as no waste.

Very good variety

3 stars

I have a bsh tabby she has always been on royal Canin dry and wet food, i thought I would try her on Felix she did not not take onto Felix as much as royal Canin, Where as my other kitten locked the whole bowl dry would definitely recommend.

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

