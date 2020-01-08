Felix Kitten Up To 1 Year Selection In Jelly 12X100g

The only meat my Kitten will eat !
My kitten (now 13 weeks old) will only eat this meat he absolutely loves it !
Great selection
Great selection of food, my kitten is 9 months and loved them all. Packets easy to open. Not got that bad odour smell either. Would recommend.
BEST THING SINCE CAT TOAST LOL
This was the best thing my little chunky kitten Charlie Rare RagDoll LOVED HIS FOOD SO MUCH HE KEPT STEALING IT this was DEVOURED IN MINS he lied it so buy buy buy KITTEN/CATS/EVEN DOGS LOVE THIS
Felix kitten
My 2 furbabies loved felix and 1 of them is really fuss but really enjoyed
Yum Yum!
My furbabies just loved it. They like just about all of the Felix kitten food range. I also give this to my elderly cat as his teeth are not so good and he is able to eat this very easily. Really with cat food the proof is in whether or not you have clean bowls and I did, so its a big thumbs up from us.
Kitten loves this
My kitten Shadow ate every bit of these pouches, he had to defend it from my older cat who thought it smelt nice too! Will definitely be buying this again.
Perfect for little ones
Perfect for little ones
Cats favourite
My cats love this
Yummy purrrfect
MY kitten gobbled down all the different selection of Felix Kitten in jelly without hesitation. Normally fussy on what to eat, but this food was a big hit as no waste.
Very good variety
I have a bsh tabby she has always been on royal Canin dry and wet food, i thought I would try her on Felix she did not not take onto Felix as much as royal Canin, Where as my other kitten locked the whole bowl dry would definitely recommend.