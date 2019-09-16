By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruit Drops 250G

4(7)Write a review
Tesco Fruit Drops 250G
£ 0.89
£0.36/100g

Offer

Per 25g
  • Energy421kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars14.7g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1682kJ / 396kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour boiled sweets.
  • (BOP) We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help~: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon Sat, 9am 6pm.
  • CLASSIC FRUIT FLAVOURS Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Lactic Acid, Flavouring, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Capsanthin), Spirulina Concentrate.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy1682kJ / 396kcal421kJ / 99kcal
Fat1.2g0.3g
Saturates0.6g0.1g
Carbohydrate96.1g24.0g
Sugars58.8g14.7g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Gross

2 stars

Some flavours have a very bitter burning aftertaste

Great fruit drops

4 stars

I buys these regularly. They are tasty and cheap. Good if you want the odd sweet. Shame you can’t just get the red and dark red ones in a bag.

Best Ever

5 stars

I am on a fluid intake limitation which means I suffer with a dry mouth and need something to quench my thirst and my GP recommended fruit sweets. I have been purchasing 2 packs of these fruit drops almost ever week, I find you get a good mix of flavours. I found them to be the best fruit drops I have ever had, the taste of each individual sweet has a strong flavour which last to the last fragment and thoroughly recommend Tesco Fruit Drops

A sweet to suck

2 stars

Ok, but not much fruit taste , just sweet.

fruit drops remind me of the old fashioned bon bons

5 stars

These sweets are sooo full of flavour, i did look up to see if the fruit bon bons were still about with the soft centre but sadly they are no longer, maybe tesco should start them again.

sweets were fine

4 stars

I bought this pack of sweets for a coach trip to the Isle of Wight

Mouth watering sweets

5 stars

Bought for a trip away in car.. Absolutely juicy fruity flavoured sweets. Highly recommend these..

