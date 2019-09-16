Tesco Fruit Drops 250G

Gross
Some flavours have a very bitter burning aftertaste
Great fruit drops
I buys these regularly. They are tasty and cheap. Good if you want the odd sweet. Shame you can’t just get the red and dark red ones in a bag.
Best Ever
I am on a fluid intake limitation which means I suffer with a dry mouth and need something to quench my thirst and my GP recommended fruit sweets. I have been purchasing 2 packs of these fruit drops almost ever week, I find you get a good mix of flavours. I found them to be the best fruit drops I have ever had, the taste of each individual sweet has a strong flavour which last to the last fragment and thoroughly recommend Tesco Fruit Drops
A sweet to suck
Ok, but not much fruit taste , just sweet.
fruit drops remind me of the old fashioned bon bons
These sweets are sooo full of flavour, i did look up to see if the fruit bon bons were still about with the soft centre but sadly they are no longer, maybe tesco should start them again.
sweets were fine
I bought this pack of sweets for a coach trip to the Isle of Wight
Mouth watering sweets
Bought for a trip away in car.. Absolutely juicy fruity flavoured sweets. Highly recommend these..