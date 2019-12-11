By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Piri Piri Chicken Grill Seasoning 39G

Schwartz Piri Piri Chicken Grill Seasoning 39G
£ 1.60
£0.41/10g

Product Description

  • Piri Piri Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Our Piri Piri Seasoning is expertly blended with chillies, garlic and citrus peel to give you a taste of Portugal.
  • Chilli heat level - extra hot
  • Taste of Portugal
  • Pack size: 39g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Chillies (28%), Dried Onion, Garlic Granules (9%), Black Pepper, Dried Orange Peel (6%), Salt, Chilli Powder (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Bay Leaves, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Dried Lemon Peel (2%), Paprika, Maltodextrin, Basil, Ground Coriander Seed, Dried Lemon Juice Concentrate

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Top Tips... Mix with a little lemon juice and oil and use to marinate chicken, prawns, steak or pork. Also delicious over salmon.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

39g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1235kJ/295kcal
Fat - Total5.0g
Fat - Saturated 1.1g
Carbohydrate 37.1g
- Sugars 14.5g
Protein 12.5g
Salt 6.63g

Using Product Information

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

