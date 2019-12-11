Schwartz Piri Piri Chicken Grill Seasoning 39G
Product Description
- Piri Piri Seasoning
- For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
- Our Piri Piri Seasoning is expertly blended with chillies, garlic and citrus peel to give you a taste of Portugal.
- Chilli heat level - extra hot
- Taste of Portugal
- Pack size: 39g
Ingredients
Dried Chillies (28%), Dried Onion, Garlic Granules (9%), Black Pepper, Dried Orange Peel (6%), Salt, Chilli Powder (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Bay Leaves, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Dried Lemon Peel (2%), Paprika, Maltodextrin, Basil, Ground Coriander Seed, Dried Lemon Juice Concentrate
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
- Top Tips... Mix with a little lemon juice and oil and use to marinate chicken, prawns, steak or pork. Also delicious over salmon.
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- Get in touch:
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
39g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1235kJ/295kcal
|Fat - Total
|5.0g
|Fat - Saturated
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|37.1g
|- Sugars
|14.5g
|Protein
|12.5g
|Salt
|6.63g
