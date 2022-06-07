We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Shaver Adaptor Plug (Fused)

Tesco Shaver Adaptor Plug (Fused)

4.5(54)

4.5(54)
£3.00

£3.00/each


This Tesco Shavor Adaptor is small and compact. Allows your Shaver plug to be used safely with a traditional 3 pin mains socket. 1 Amp fuse built in for added safety.
Connect an electric shaver or toothbrush to a standard 3-pin mains socketBuilt in 1 Amp fuse

Preparation and Usage

For shavors and tootbrushes onlyDo not use in damp or wet conditions

