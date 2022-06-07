Tesco Shaver Adaptor Plug (Fused)

This Tesco Shavor Adaptor is small and compact. Allows your Shaver plug to be used safely with a traditional 3 pin mains socket. 1 Amp fuse built in for added safety.

