Sarsons Distilled Malt Vinegar 568Ml

Product Description
- Distilled Malt Vinegar
- Since 1794, Sarson's Vinegar has been brewed and matured in vats using a traditional process. Ideal for bringing out the flavour of your favourite foods and using as a base for sauces or marinades or sprinkling over chips.
- 5% Acidity.
- Traditionally brewed & matured
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 568ml
Information
Ingredients
Distilled Barley Malt Vinegar
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
Ensure lid is closed and store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- Telephone 0800 1577032 (9.30am to 5.00pm Mondays to Fridays)
- www.sarsons.co.uk
Net Contents
568ml ℮
