Sarsons Vinegar For Pickling Malt 1.14L

5(1)Write a review
Sarsons Vinegar For Pickling Malt 1.14L
£ 1.50
£0.13/100ml

Product Description

  • Ready Spiced malt pickling vinegar
  • 6% Acidity
  • Ready & spiced
  • Great for pickled onions & aromatic beetroot
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1140ml

Information

Ingredients

Barley Malt Vinegar, Barley Malt Extract, Natural Spice Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Ensure lid is closed and store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • "The proof of the pickle is in the eating"
  • Helpful Hints for Better Pickling
  • 1. Use prime, fresh ingredients, carefully cleaned.
  • 2. To prevent marks occurring when peeling, use a stainless steel knife.
  • 3. Use only stainless steel, enamel or non-stick pans.
  • 4. Clean glass containers before use by thoroughly washing in hot, but not boiling water and then drying in a cool oven.
  • 5. Ensure that the pickles are completely covered by vinegar.
  • 6. Ensure that the lids are airtight.
  • 7. Label and date each jar.
  • 8. Store in cool dry and preferably dark place.
  • 9. Jar hold approximately 1kg (2lb) veg or 12-15 eggs.
  • Home pickling is so much easier when you use Sarson's Pickling vinegars. Vegetables have a high water contents which dilutes original vinegar, but Sarson's Pickling Vinegars are brewed to a special pickling strength so that your pickles will be better preserved.
  • Sarson's is also ready spiced, so you do not need to boil the vinegar and spices together, just use it straight from the jar.
  • This is a natural product, as the vinegar matures a sediment and darkening of the vinegar may occur.

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • Tel 0800 1577032 (9.30am to 5.00pm Mondays - Fridays)
  • www.sarsons.co.uk

Net Contents

1.14l ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect for any veg. pickling, thanks a lot.. :)

5 stars

Perfect for any veg. pickling, thanks a lot.. :)

