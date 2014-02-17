We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Crayola Beginnings 8 First Markers

£4.00

£0.50/each

Crayola Beginnings 8 First MarkersWater based inkSet of 8Felt tip nib
My First Crayola art supplies and creative activities are designed for little hands. They're just the right tools for toddlers and preschoolers to express, create and connect with colour. Watch your child's confidence and independence grow while learning through colourful play.Gumball nib is safe for children ages 12 months and up and allows bold, colourful strokes at any angle.
Contents and colours may vary.©2022 Crayola, Easton, PA 18044-0431Serpentine Design®
Bright bold coloursSpecial tip made for little handsToddler-safe markers in bold colours!8 classic colours in a rounded-tip marker!

Produce of

Made in Czech Republic

Net Contents

8 x Markers

Preparation and Usage

Washing & Care InformationFor Best Results: My First Crayola Washable Markers wash from skin and most washable clothing. Wash promptly in hot wash cycle. Do not use prewash or chlorine bleach. Repeat laundering may be required.

Lower age limit

12 Months

