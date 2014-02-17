Crayola Beginnings 8 First Markers Water based ink Set of 8 Felt tip nib

My First Crayola art supplies and creative activities are designed for little hands. They're just the right tools for toddlers and preschoolers to express, create and connect with colour. Watch your child's confidence and independence grow while learning through colourful play. Gumball nib is safe for children ages 12 months and up and allows bold, colourful strokes at any angle.

Contents and colours may vary. ©2022 Crayola, Easton, PA 18044-0431 Serpentine Design®

Bright bold colours Special tip made for little hands Toddler-safe markers in bold colours! 8 classic colours in a rounded-tip marker!

Produce of

Made in Czech Republic

Net Contents

8 x Markers

Preparation and Usage

Washing & Care Information For Best Results: My First Crayola Washable Markers wash from skin and most washable clothing. Wash promptly in hot wash cycle. Do not use prewash or chlorine bleach. Repeat laundering may be required.

Lower age limit

12 Months