By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pernod Aniseed Liqueur 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Pernod Aniseed Liqueur 70Cl
£ 18.50
£26.43/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Liqueur
  • The great Pontarlier absinth and anise are distilled after maceration in wine alcohol. The best of the high quality distillate is then macerated again. It includes anise, grand wormwood, petit wormwood, hyssop, and melissa, which provides anise, musk and herbaceous tasting notes. Pernod Absinthe contains no artificial dyes or sugar with the ideal serve being the traditional ritual of ice water cascading over a sugar cube. It is also the perfect ingredient to elevate a cocktail for any occasion.
  • The Spirit of France since 1805. In 1805, Henri-Louis Pernod first created what was to become the most celebrated spirit on the cafe terraces of 19th Century Paris. Many famous artists, painters, poets and writers discovered its charms and their works included several references to their taste for this new aperitif. The secret of Pernod's unique taste is well kept, but its flavour is derived from a distillation of star anise and aromatic plants and herbs.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Keep bottle at room temperature.

Name and address

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love the taste could drink the bottle to myself.

5 stars

Beautiful liqueur especially with blackcurrant love it

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Disaronno Amaretto Originale 50Cl

£ 10.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here