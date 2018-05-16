Imperial Leather Talc Original 300G

Product Description
- Talcum Powder
- Imperial Leather Talcum Powder contains an ionic blend from our Masters Perfumers of Turkish rose, lavender, cumin and amber.
- This every day luxury leaves you feeling refreshed and your skin soft and smooth.
- A little luxury everyday
- Classic, fresh fragrance, delicate formula
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Talc, Parfum, Benzyl Benzoate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Eugenol, Geraniol, Isoeugenol
Produce of
Made in Indonesia
Preparation and Usage
- Use after bathing or showering.
Warnings
- As with all Talcs, keep away from a baby's nose and mouth. Close lid after use and keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd,
- Manchester,
- M22 5TG.
Return to
- UK free call 0800 581 001, or write to
- Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd,
- Manchester,
- M22 5TG.
- www.imperial-leather.com
Net Contents
300g ℮
Safety information
As with all Talcs, keep away from a baby's nose and mouth. Close lid after use and keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020