Tesco 3 Way Adaptor Plug

4.5(8)Write a review
Tesco 3 Way Adaptor Plug
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Multi socket plug adapter
  • Enables you to plug 3 items into a single socket
  • 13-amp fuse
  • Make the most of your electrical socket with this 13 amp fused 3-way adaptor.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Hudl 2 Tablet

5 stars

Good quality affordable tablet....responsive and deals with most tasks easily.

Straightforward

5 stars

I bought this a couple weeks ago and I am happy with my decision

Great price

4 stars

We needed 24 of these to charge iPads in a primary school. I couldn't find these at as good quality or for such a good price.

Super fast great screen quality

5 stars

Bought for my 5 year old girl so simple to use and great choice of colours

Great product

5 stars

Had this a week now and good product. Nice solidly built. Excellent for the price.

Good product

5 stars

Good value, does the job. No problems yet after lighting a Christmas tree for 3 weeks

Well made adapter

4 stars

I bought this for £2. It is lightweight and looks well made. It has sockets on a top, bottom and front face.

Works perfectly

4 stars

Bought a month ago and plugged in straight away have had no issues with it.

