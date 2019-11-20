By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Creamy Parsley Sauce 26G

Schwartz Creamy Parsley Sauce 26G
£ 0.85
£3.27/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A rich and creamy sauce mix with aromatic parsley for a quick and simple sauce.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Smooth & tasty
  • Ready in 5-10 minutes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 26g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Cream Powder (from Milk) (14%), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Salt, Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk), Parsley (4%), Onion Powder (3%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For our recipe you will need...
  • 300ml (1/2 pint) semi-skimmed milk
  • Directions...
  • 1. Mix the sachet contents with the milk in a small saucepan.
  • 2. Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for 1-2 minutes, until the sauce is smooth and thickened.
  • For a little inspiration...
  • Perfect with pan-fried cod or salmon and buttered potatoes. Top pan-fried cod with crispy bacon and serve on a bed of creamy mashed potatoes with plenty of butter and Schwartz Chives before pouring over the prepared sauce.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

26g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1687kJ249kJ
-401kcal59kcal3%
Fat11.3g2.0g3%
of which saturates7.3g1.3g7%
Carbohydrate61.2g6.9g3%
of which sugars1.5g3.4g4%
Fibre2.9g0.2g
Protein12.1g3.3g7%
Salt7.00g0.53g9%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

