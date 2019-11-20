Schwartz Creamy Parsley Sauce 26G
Product Description
- A rich and creamy sauce mix with aromatic parsley for a quick and simple sauce.
- Smooth & tasty
- Ready in 5-10 minutes
- No hydrogenated fat
- No artificial colours
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 26g
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Cream Powder (from Milk) (14%), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Salt, Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk), Parsley (4%), Onion Powder (3%)
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the UK
- For our recipe you will need...
- 300ml (1/2 pint) semi-skimmed milk
- Directions...
- 1. Mix the sachet contents with the milk in a small saucepan.
- 2. Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for 1-2 minutes, until the sauce is smooth and thickened.
- For a little inspiration...
- Perfect with pan-fried cod or salmon and buttered potatoes. Top pan-fried cod with crispy bacon and serve on a bed of creamy mashed potatoes with plenty of butter and Schwartz Chives before pouring over the prepared sauce.
4 Servings
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
26g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1687kJ
|249kJ
|-
|401kcal
|59kcal
|3%
|Fat
|11.3g
|2.0g
|3%
|of which saturates
|7.3g
|1.3g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|61.2g
|6.9g
|3%
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|3.4g
|4%
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|12.1g
|3.3g
|7%
|Salt
|7.00g
|0.53g
|9%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
