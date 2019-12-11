By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sarsons Malt Vinegar 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sarsons Malt Vinegar 250Ml
£ 0.80
£0.32/100ml

Product Description

  • Malt Vinegar
  • Since 1794, Sarson's Vinegar has been brewed and matured in vats using a traditional process.
  • 5% Acidity.
  • Traditionally brewed & matured
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Barley Malt Vinegar, Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Ensure lid is closed and store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply shake over chips and other food to enjoy the distinctive taste of Sarson's.
  • Sarson's & chips, a winning combination!

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • Telephone 0800 1577032 (between 9:30am to 5.00pm Mondays to Fridays).
  • www.sarsons.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 910G

£ 2.50
£0.28/100g

Offer

Tesco Table Salt 750G

£ 0.35
£0.47/kg

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 700G

£ 2.70
£0.39/100g

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 460G

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here