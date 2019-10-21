By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco English Mustard 190G

£ 0.55
£0.29/100g
One teaspoon (5g)
  • Energy38kJ 9kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 764kJ / 183kcal

Product Description

  • English mustard.
  • VIBRANT & FIERY Made to a classic British recipe so it's full of scorch and bite
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mustard Flour (21%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Turmeric Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir before use.

Number of uses

38 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy764kJ / 183kcal38kJ / 9kcal
Fat10.2g0.5g
Saturates1.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.9g0.7g
Sugars11.8g0.6g
Fibre3.5g0.2g
Protein6.2g0.3g
Salt7.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

14 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Perfect!

5 stars

I love this Mustard! It's great with a Sunday Roast or with Sausages and Mash. It's quite hot and nice and thick. The price is great and the jar size is decent. It's a regular on my shopping list.

Great for cooking.

4 stars

I buy this cheaper version to go in my stews and stocks. Its perfect for a bit of extra falvour.

Lovely flavour

5 stars

As good if not better than leading brand

Good taste

5 stars

As good as any other english mustard but at a reasonable price.

It is OK but not as good as a particular well know

3 stars

It is OK but not as good as a particular well known other brand.

Nice strong flavour

5 stars

Would buy any other.

Hot stuff!

5 stars

I buy this regularly. It's value for money and makes my sandwiches delicious.

English mustard

5 stars

Good English mustard, not too hot, cheaper than Colmans.

Perfect with Honey for cocktail sausages!

5 stars

Great price and just as tasty as more expensive brands

A good product

4 stars

Cheaper than the premium brands but the same taste. I would buy again

