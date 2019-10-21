Tesco English Mustard 190G

Perfect!
I love this Mustard! It's great with a Sunday Roast or with Sausages and Mash. It's quite hot and nice and thick. The price is great and the jar size is decent. It's a regular on my shopping list.
Great for cooking.
I buy this cheaper version to go in my stews and stocks. Its perfect for a bit of extra falvour.
Lovely flavour
As good if not better than leading brand
Good taste
As good as any other english mustard but at a reasonable price.
It is OK but not as good as a particular well know
It is OK but not as good as a particular well known other brand.
Nice strong flavour
Would buy any other.
Hot stuff!
I buy this regularly. It's value for money and makes my sandwiches delicious.
English mustard
Good English mustard, not too hot, cheaper than Colmans.
Perfect with Honey for cocktail sausages!
Great price and just as tasty as more expensive brands
A good product
Cheaper than the premium brands but the same taste. I would buy again