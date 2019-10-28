By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ribena Blackcurrant Bottle 500Ml

Ribena Blackcurrant Bottle 500Ml
£ 1.30
£0.26/100ml

Offer

each 250ml Serving gives you
  • Energy223kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11.6g
    13%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per Per 100ml

Product Description

  • Blackcurrant juice drink with sugar and sweeteners
  • Rich in vitamin C
  • Contains real fruit juice
  • No artificial colours
  • No artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (6%), Sugar, Vitamin C, Acid (Citric Acid), Thickener (Polydextrose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Extracts of (Carrot and Hibiscus), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Sucralose)

Preparation and Usage

  • Keep active. Eat healthy. Enjoy Ribena.
  • Once opened store in the fridge and drink within 4 days.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Write to us at Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA, UK.
  • Give us a call UK: 0800 085 5229 / ROI: 1800 989 489
  • Or visit us at our website: www.ribena.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper Per 100ml%RI*per 250ml Serving%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal89/21223/52
Carbohydrate, g4.811.9
of which sugars, g4.611.6
Salt, g0.060.14
Vitamin C, mg324080100
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein.----
*RI = Reference Intake----

