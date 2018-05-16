Brasso Duraglit Metal Polish Wadding

Product Description
- Metal Polish Wadding
- Longer lasting shine
- For brass, copper, stainless steel and chrome
- Metal Wadding Polish
- Longer Lasting Shine - excellent results on brass, copper and other metals.
- For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com
- Brasso Metal Polish Wadding keeps metal looking immaculate. For use on brass, copper, stainless steel and chrome, this product has been specially designed to provide excellent results and a longer lasting shine. These wadding pads have been impregnated with cleaning fluid meaning there is no need to get an extra cloth dirty. Brasso Metal Polish Wadding has been in use for over a century - it has truly stood the test of time - and this product will continue to maintain the lustre of metal surfaces in the future.
- To use Brasso Metal Polish Wadding remove the wadding and apply evenly to the desired metal surface in small circular motions. Once evenly applied leave for a few minutes before buffing with a dry cloth.
- Brasso was established in Britain over 100 years ago and has been trusted to keep your brass, copper, stainless steel and chrome polished ever since. The composition of our product has changed very little in the last century, it's that reliable, and our old cans are often collected as examples of classic British advertising. In 2010 we brought out our first new product in 110 years, Brasso Gadgetcare, an incredibly versatile non-abrasive gel for use on anything from LCD TV screens to iPhones, in order to assure the cleanliness of our customers modern gadgets too. Brasso has always been committed to keeping your household valuables as clean as they can be.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Antiseptics, Air Fresheners, Polishes, Cleaners and Laundry Products Reckitt Benckiser plc, Slough
- Maintain your metal with Brasso Metal Polish Wadding
- For use on brass, copper, stainless steel and chrome
- Longer lasting shine
- Easy to use
- Gives you excellent results that have stood the test of time
- Pack size: 75G
Information
Ingredients
Contains: >30% Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, 5-15% Aromatic Hydrocarbons, <5% Soap
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Remove wadding and polish evenly for best results.
Warnings
- Precautions: Flammable. Toxic to aquatic organisms, may cause long-term adverse effects in the aquatic environment. Keep out of the reach of children. Do not swallow. If swallowed, seek medical advice immediately and show this container or label. Do not empty into drains. Do not use near fire or flame.
- Dangerous for the environment
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser
- (UK) - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- 0845 7697079
- (ROI) - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- 01 661 7318
Net Contents
75g ℮
Safety information
Precautions: Flammable. Toxic to aquatic organisms, may cause long-term adverse effects in the aquatic environment. Keep out of the reach of children. Do not swallow. If swallowed, seek medical advice immediately and show this container or label. Do not empty into drains. Do not use near fire or flame. Dangerous for the environment
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020