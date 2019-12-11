By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Garlic Italian Sauce Seasoning 43G

Schwartz Garlic Italian Sauce Seasoning 43G
£ 1.60
£0.37/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • Garlic Italian Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Our Garlic Italian Seasoning is expertly blended with garlic, oregano and black pepper for a taste of the Mediterranean.
  • Taste of the Mediterranean
  • Pack size: 43g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Garlic (42%), Dried Onion, Sugar, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Salt, Oregano (4%), Tapioca Starch, Basil, Black Pepper (4%), Marjoram, Sunflower Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Garlic Oil

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Top Tips...
  • Add to simple tomato-based pasta sauces, or stir into chopped fresh tomatoes for a delicious bruschetta topping.

Number of uses

2 tbs = 2 servings

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

43g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1439kJ/339kcal
Fat - Total1.9g
Fat - Saturated0.4g
Carbohydrate 67.1g
- Sugars 19.3g
Protein 12.6g
Salt 5.13g

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

This is not the one I like best: I miss the "SPICY

3 stars

This is not the one I like best: I miss the "SPICY Italien" version.

