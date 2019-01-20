By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Fructis Style Surf Hair Matte Gum 150Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Fructis Style Surf Hair Matte Gum 150Ml
£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Surf Hair Matte Gum
  • Fructis Style Surf Hair
  • Our 1st texturising matte gum
  • Beach in your soul? Get surf in your hair. Go texturised for that wind-styled matte look... all year long.
  • Bamboo extract
  • Texturising gum matte effect, beach look
  • For a "just off the beach" effect
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cera Alba / Beeswax, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-37, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Caprylyl Glycol, PEG-150/Stearyl Alcohol/Smdi Copolymer, Methyl Cyclodextrin, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Caramel, Linalool, Limonene, Amyl Cinnamal, Bambusa Vulgaris Sap Extract, Parfum / Fragrance

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Surf Hair Application Tip
  • Warm the gum between your palms. Apply all over to mess-up hair. Work on detailed strands with your fingers. Rework anytime throughout the day.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • Garnier Customer Careline
  • 0800 0854 375 (UK), 1800 818 675 (ROI)
  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.garnier.co.uk
  • www.garnier.com

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not sticky puts my hair where i want it and no ir

5 stars

Not sticky puts my hair where i want it and no irritation

Usually bought next

Garnier Fructis Style Manga Head Putty 150Ml

£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ibuprofen 200Mg 16 Caplets

£ 0.55
£0.03/each

L’Oreal Studio Line Line Rework Fibre Cream 150Ml

£ 3.50
£2.34/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here