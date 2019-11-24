By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Gravy Granules For Beef 500G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Gravy Granules For Beef 500G
£ 1.60
£0.32/100g
75ml of gravy
  • Energy99kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 133kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Beef flavour gravy granules.
  • RICH & SMOOTH Specially made for meaty flavour and silky texture
  • RICH & SMOOTH Specially made for meaty flavour and silky texture
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Barley Malt Extract, Maltodextrin, Flavourings (contain Wheat), Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of gravy granules into a measuring jug. Stir with 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water until smooth. This may take up to one minute. For a thicker gravy simply add more granules.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml75ml of gravy
Energy133kJ / 32kcal99kJ / 24kcal
Fat2.0g1.5g
Saturates1.2g0.9g
Carbohydrate3.2g2.4g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.1g
Salt0.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Will definitely be buying this Gravy again. Bring

5 stars

Will definitely be buying this Gravy again. Bring water to the boil add gravy a bit at a time and that's all there is to it. End product is smooth gravy without lumps. Excellent!

Bitty

2 stars

It doesn't dissolve thoroughly!

Good ingredients

5 stars

This makes very good gravy and is the only one I could find which did not contain monosodium glutamate which causes allergy problems.

Tastes good but lumpy when made up

3 stars

When it's made up it tastes just fine. The big problem with this product though is the size of the granules. They just don't dissolve properly. I've tried adding the water slowly, beating very rapidly and doing a combination of both. It just ends up clumpy and lumpy. I had to go back to the branded product. Shame really because I'd definitely buy this if the granule problem was sorted out.

So easy to use!

5 stars

I always but these gravy granules as I find them far more superior to named branded granules, so easy to use and the end product is nice beef tasting, smooth lump free gravy!

Usually bought next

Tesco Gravy Granules For Chicken 200G

£ 0.70
£0.35/100g

Oxo 12 Beef Stock Cubes 71G

£ 0.75
£1.06/100g

Offer

Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 340G

£ 0.80
£2.36/kg

Tesco Mint Sauce 185G

£ 0.55
£0.30/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here