Tesco Gravy Granules For Beef 500G

Will definitely be buying this Gravy again. Bring water to the boil add gravy a bit at a time and that's all there is to it. End product is smooth gravy without lumps. Excellent!
Bitty
It doesn't dissolve thoroughly!
Good ingredients
This makes very good gravy and is the only one I could find which did not contain monosodium glutamate which causes allergy problems.
Tastes good but lumpy when made up
When it's made up it tastes just fine. The big problem with this product though is the size of the granules. They just don't dissolve properly. I've tried adding the water slowly, beating very rapidly and doing a combination of both. It just ends up clumpy and lumpy. I had to go back to the branded product. Shame really because I'd definitely buy this if the granule problem was sorted out.
So easy to use!
I always but these gravy granules as I find them far more superior to named branded granules, so easy to use and the end product is nice beef tasting, smooth lump free gravy!