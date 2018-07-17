Ring-Bolt Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

A good example
A good example of an Oz Cab Sauv. Nice finish and length, good berry flavours typical of the region. Couldn't help thinking that the overall product (including label) was a little 'manufactured". A good buy when on offer.
Ring bolt
A good Margaret river wine , full bodied ,and smooth , a treat at £10, but well worth it
So very good
Bought by chance, but tasted so delicious. Felt much more expensive than it was. Highly recommended Went well with the Shepherds Pie I had cooked.
Delicious
A full bodied mellow wine that tastes delicious. Highly recommend.
Sent it back
This is not the margaret river wine I have drunk in WA. having visited Margaret river wineries on 3 occasions I was expecting something better than this fro £10 .I took it back this morning ! (and that was a palaver !)
Earthy, robust red
Opening the bottle took me back to Maragret River, AU where the wine is from. A real earthy, robust red. Works well with BBQ meats, pizza and pasta dishes. A wine you want to savour rather than gulp down.
Disappointed
I am very disappointed to have been delivered this wine with a screw top. The picture shows a cork. I would not have bought it if I had known it was a screw top. Not the best way to give a gift.
Goodgoodwine
This is a special wine to be enjoyed with close friends and partner. It strikes all the right notes as you drink it glass after glass. This is one of the best Cabernet Sauvignons for the price. Enjoy.
best cab sav
this is a fantastic cabernet sauvignon undoubtedly the best in the tesco affordable price range.
Best red ever!
Not a wine expert by any means, but I think this is the best red I've ever tasted. After a trip to Western Australia, I stumbled upon it in store when I was looking for a Margaret River wine then promptly ordered a case. Got another bottle for Christmas and will probably order another case when that's gone.