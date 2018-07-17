By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ring-Bolt Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

Ring-Bolt Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Australian Wine
  • Embraced by two oceans, the Indian and Southern, the Margaret River wine region enjoys a temperate, maritime climate providing wonderful conditions for the growing of distinctive Cabernet Sauvignon. In just a short period of time, Margaret River has established an enviable reputation for the wines of this renowned variety.
  • The Ringbolt Cabernet Sauvignon is a fine example of both region and variety. Aromas of mulberries intermingle with chocolate and a gentle infusion of violets. On the palate, a subtle oak influence complements soft blackberry and mulberry flavours. This is a wine which can be enjoyed now or will age gracefully in the medium term.

As treacherous as it is beautiful, Western Australia's rugged southwest coastline is littered with shipwrecks - the wreck of the Ringbolt being one of them. Sunk in the late 1800s in what is now known as Ringbolt Bay, located on the southern tip of the Margaret River wine region, adjacent to Cape Leeuwin.

  • Wine of Australia
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A fine example of both region and variety. Aromas of dried herb intermingle with chocolate and spice, followed by dark berry fruit and ripe cherry on the palate

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Familia Torres

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Peter Gambetta

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Ringbolt are grown on a handful of vineyards with the majority being in the "dress circle" Wilyabrup sub-region of Margaret River, close to the Indian Ocean. The wine is a bold crimson red colour with purple hints and a nose with excellent fruit intensity showing cherry ripe fruit with notes of oak spice perfume and forest-floor brightness, evocative of place.

History

  • Western Australia's rugged southwest coastline is littered with shipwrecks - the wreck of the Ringbolt being one of them. Sunk in the late 1800s in what is now known as Ringbolt Bay, located on the southern tip of the Margaret River wine region, adjacent to Cape Leeuwin.

Regional Information

  • It is at Ringbolt Bay where the Southern and Indian Oceans merge and their invigorating waters lap at the edge of the Margaret River wine region. Defined by the oceans, the Margaret River region enjoys at temperature, maritime climate with high winter rainfall and prinstine, robust area breezes to cool the precious fruit - wonderful conditions for growing superior Cabernet Sauvignon

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Storage

Where possible store in a cool dark place.

Preparation and Usage

  • This wine is matured in a combination of American and French oak giving a complexity that allows this wine to go well with roast lamb or pork dishes.
  • Serve at room temperature

Name and address

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH.

Importer address

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH.

Return to

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH.
  • www.ringbolt.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

A good example

4 stars

A good example of an Oz Cab Sauv. Nice finish and length, good berry flavours typical of the region. Couldn't help thinking that the overall product (including label) was a little 'manufactured". A good buy when on offer.

Ring bolt

5 stars

A good Margaret river wine , full bodied ,and smooth , a treat at £10, but well worth it

So very good

5 stars

Bought by chance, but tasted so delicious. Felt much more expensive than it was. Highly recommended Went well with the Shepherds Pie I had cooked.

Delicious

5 stars

A full bodied mellow wine that tastes delicious. Highly recommend.

Sent it back

1 stars

This is not the margaret river wine I have drunk in WA. having visited Margaret river wineries on 3 occasions I was expecting something better than this fro £10 .I took it back this morning ! (and that was a palaver !)

Earthy, robust red

4 stars

Opening the bottle took me back to Maragret River, AU where the wine is from. A real earthy, robust red. Works well with BBQ meats, pizza and pasta dishes. A wine you want to savour rather than gulp down.

Disappointed

3 stars

I am very disappointed to have been delivered this wine with a screw top. The picture shows a cork. I would not have bought it if I had known it was a screw top. Not the best way to give a gift.

Goodgoodwine

5 stars

This is a special wine to be enjoyed with close friends and partner. It strikes all the right notes as you drink it glass after glass. This is one of the best Cabernet Sauvignons for the price. Enjoy.

best cab sav

5 stars

this is a fantastic cabernet sauvignon undoubtedly the best in the tesco affordable price range.

Best red ever!

5 stars

Not a wine expert by any means, but I think this is the best red I've ever tasted. After a trip to Western Australia, I stumbled upon it in store when I was looking for a Margaret River wine then promptly ordered a case. Got another bottle for Christmas and will probably order another case when that's gone.

