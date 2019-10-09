Twinings Earl Grey Leaf Tea 125G

Product Description
- Tea with the fragrant flavour of bergamot.
- Doing good
- Mother & baby health, clean water and nutrition - these are some of the ways Twinings is helping to make a difference in tea growing regions.
- To learn more about these projects, head to twinings.co.uk
- Ethical Tea Partnership
- Twinings is a founding member of the Ethical Tea Partnership.
- In 1831 we created Earl Grey in our shop on the Strand on the request of the Prime Minister. He loved it so much he gave his name to it. Before long it had taken London by storm and it is still a firm favourite amongst people who like things with a twist.
- What does it taste like?
- A delicate tea with a delicious twist of citrusy bergamot.
- What makes this tea different?
- We carefully select a tea that is light, delicate and refreshing. It blends perfectly with the unique citrusy bergamot.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Tea, Bergamot Flavouring
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- 100°C x1 per person 2-3 Mins
- Use one teaspoon of tea per cup and brew for two to three minutes.
- Add a splash of milk.
- Or simply drink it as it comes.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- Want to talk tea?
- Call us on 01264 313444, weekdays from 8am-6pm.
- Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Net Contents
125g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019