Twinings Lapsang Souchong 50 Teabags 125G

Product Description
- Lapsang Souchong 50 Tea Bags
- Doing good
- With your support, Twinings helps provide access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
- To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup, head to twinings.co.uk
- Ethical Tea Partnership
- Twinings is a founding member of the Ethical Tea Partnership.
- What does it taste like?
- Deeply mellow with delicious smoky tones.
- Where does it come from?
- Tea is produced a little differently in the Fujian province of China. Following an age old method, the tea leaves are laid in bamboo baskets and dried over glowing pinewood embers. This imparts the wonderful smoky flavour our Lapsang Souchong is renowned for.
- What makes this tea different?
- There isn't a scent or flavour more distinctive than Lapsang Souchong. It's all down to the pinewood smoke that permeates the tea leaves when they're being dried.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twinning and Company Limited. London.
- Foil sealed for freshness
- Smoky China tea
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
100% Smoked Black Tea
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Brew for three minutes for a flavoursome cup. If you like a really smoky cup four will do it.
- Enjoy with, or without milk.
Number of uses
50 Count
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- Want to talk tea?
- Call us on 01264 313444, we're here weekdays from 8am-6pm. Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at:
Net Contents
125g
