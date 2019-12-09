Tesco Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles 85G

These are very tasty
Cant fault them
Boil the Kettle. Pour over noodles. Add sachet. Microwave for 2 mins. Lovely little snack !!
Not as good as the one that has been discontinued
Not as good as the one that has been discontinued .... The one with NO ARTIFICIAL ADDITIVES!
Wouldn’t shop anywhere else
I have shopped with tesco for years and enjoy all there products that i buy great value great taste especially their noodles tescos own make are just as good if not better and tastier the leading brands !! My son favourite snack for when he gets in from school
Delicious
Tried lots of different noodle, these were lovely
noodle happy
my son in law loves them .He cant get enough
noodles too thin
Does not taste very nice.