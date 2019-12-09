By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles 85G

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles 85G
£ 0.30
£3.53/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy694kJ 165kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 643kJ / 153kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken flavour instant noodles.
  • FULL OF FLAVOUR Fine wavy noodles with a savoury spice blend.
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Turmeric Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Coriander, Dried Carrot, Ginger Powder, White Pepper, Sage Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 2 1/2 / 2 mins
Place 250ml of boiling water in a non-metallic bowl and add the contents of the seasoning sachet.
Break the noodle block into 3 or 4 pieces and place into the seasoned boiling water.
Cover and cook on full power for 1 minute 15 seconds (800 W)/1 minute (900W), stir, then cook on full power for a further 1 minute 15 seconds (800W) 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Serve immediately.

Hob
Instructions: For best results place 250ml of boiling water in a saucepan. Add the contents of the seasoning sachet.
Break the noodle block into 3 or 4 pieces and place into the seasoned boiling water.
Bring back to the boil then simmer over a moderate heat for 3-4 minutes stirring frequently.
Serve immediately.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

85g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (108g**)
Energy643kJ / 153kcal694kJ / 165kcal
Fat4.8g5.2g
Saturates1.6g1.7g
Carbohydrate22.0g23.8g
Sugars0.6g0.6g
Fibre3.3g3.6g
Protein3.8g4.1g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When prepared according to instructions 85g typically weighs 216g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

These are very tasty

5 stars

These are very tasty

Cant fault them

5 stars

Boil the Kettle. Pour over noodles. Add sachet. Microwave for 2 mins. Lovely little snack !!

Not as good as the one that has been discontinued

3 stars

Not as good as the one that has been discontinued .... The one with NO ARTIFICIAL ADDITIVES!

Wouldn’t shop anywhere else

5 stars

I have shopped with tesco for years and enjoy all there products that i buy great value great taste especially their noodles tescos own make are just as good if not better and tastier the leading brands !! My son favourite snack for when he gets in from school

Delicious

5 stars

Tried lots of different noodle, these were lovely

noodle happy

5 stars

my son in law loves them .He cant get enough

noodles too thin

3 stars

Does not taste very nice.

