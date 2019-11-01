Tesco 4 Vegetarian Cauliflower Cheese Grills 397G

Reasonable price, great taste I definitely recomm
Reasonable price, great taste I definitely recommend.
Crispy and tasty and worth the money, very reasonable price
Versatile
Out of all the vegetarian dishes now sold by Tescos this has to be my favourite for a huge number of reasons. The first is that time and time I come back to buy it. Why? Because I like crunchy stuff i.e. stuff that has texture. Secondly because it cooks fantastically in my air fryer (one without a paddle) and thirdly because it is versatile. I've had one for breakfast alongside bacon and grilled toms etc instead of hash browns and or bread/toast. I have eaten them for lunch with a cheese salad and especially useful for a main meal accompanying either meat or fish dishes of any nature. I eat them instead of the ubiquitous chip.
lovely
being vegetarian I get to try many foods but these cauliflower cheese grills are absolutely lovely. really really tasty. I buy them on a weekly basis there that good
A lacto-vegetarian hit !
A vegetarian milestone and a delicious one at that. If only they did really tasty vegan ones minus the cheese but then again....
Very tasty....
These taste great, and I buy them regularly. They have a rich flavour.
Lovely
Amazingly tasty. Just wish you could get either a bigger patty or more in the box. Excellent.
Yum!
Always got these in the freezer.
tastes so good!
love the taste of these!! Don’t get the cauliflower cheese as much, it’s more cheese and leek but these taste so nice!