Tesco 4 Vegetarian Cauliflower Cheese Grills 397G

Tesco 4 Vegetarian Cauliflower Cheese Grills 397G
£ 1.75
£4.41/kg
One cauliflower cheese grill
  • Energy1014kJ 243kcal
    12%
  • Fat14.2g
    20%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1024kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower, mature Cheddar cheese and onion, coated in breadcrumbs.
  • 4 frozen grills made with cauliflower, mature cheddar & soft cheese, leeks and spring onion.
  • A blend of Cheddar, cauliflower and leek in crunchy breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 0.397kg

Information

Ingredients

Cauliflower (22%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Potato, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Leek, Onion, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Spring Onion, Salt, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Malted Barley Flour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 For best results, oven cook. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 22 - 24 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: From frozen: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 13-15 minutes. Turn occasionally. Time: 13-15 mins, Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

397g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cauliflower cheese grill (99g)
Energy1024kJ / 246kcal1014kJ / 243kcal
Fat14.3g14.2g
Saturates3.3g3.3g
Carbohydrate22.0g21.8g
Sugars1.7g1.7g
Fibre3.2g3.2g
Protein5.6g5.5g
Salt1.0g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Reasonable price, great taste I definitely recomm

5 stars

Reasonable price, great taste I definitely recommend.

Crispy and tasty and worth the money, very reasona

5 stars

Crispy and tasty and worth the money, very reasonable price

Versatile

5 stars

Out of all the vegetarian dishes now sold by Tescos this has to be my favourite for a huge number of reasons. The first is that time and time I come back to buy it. Why? Because I like crunchy stuff i.e. stuff that has texture. Secondly because it cooks fantastically in my air fryer (one without a paddle) and thirdly because it is versatile. I've had one for breakfast alongside bacon and grilled toms etc instead of hash browns and or bread/toast. I have eaten them for lunch with a cheese salad and especially useful for a main meal accompanying either meat or fish dishes of any nature. I eat them instead of the ubiquitous chip.

lovely

5 stars

being vegetarian I get to try many foods but these cauliflower cheese grills are absolutely lovely. really really tasty. I buy them on a weekly basis there that good

A lacto-vegetarian hit !

5 stars

A vegetarian milestone and a delicious one at that. If only they did really tasty vegan ones minus the cheese but then again....

Very tasty....

5 stars

These taste great, and I buy them regularly. They have a rich flavour.

Lovely

5 stars

Amazingly tasty. Just wish you could get either a bigger patty or more in the box. Excellent.

Yum!

5 stars

Always got these in the freezer.

tastes so good!

5 stars

love the taste of these!! Don’t get the cauliflower cheese as much, it’s more cheese and leek but these taste so nice!

