By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 4 Vegetarian Quarter Pounders 454G

4(9)Write a review
Tesco 4 Vegetarian Quarter Pounders 454G
£ 1.75
£3.86/kg
One quarter pounder
  • Energy957kJ 229kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ / 216kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned vegetables in a crispy breadcrumb coating.
  • 4 frozen vegetable burgers – full of mixed vegetables including carrot, sweetcorn, red peppers and sweet potato.
  • A lightly seasoned mix of carrot, sweetcorn and red pepper
  • Pack size: 0.454kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Vegetables (65%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Cornflour, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour.

Vegetables contains: Carrot, Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Dried Potato, Onion, Peas, Cauliflower, Green Bean, Sweet Potato.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 For best results oven cook. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 23-25 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: From frozen: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 15-17 minutes. Turn occasionally. Time: 15-17 mins, Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelnes only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne quarter pounder (106g**)
Energy903kJ / 216kcal957kJ / 229kcal
Fat10.0g10.6g
Saturates0.9g1.0g
Carbohydrate25.8g27.3g
Sugars3.9g4.1g
Fibre3.9g4.1g
Protein3.7g3.9g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice

4 stars

Really good! More filling than the vegetable burgers!

Favourite vegetable burgers

5 stars

My favourite burgers of this style. They cook really well and the flavour and texture is great. Cannot understand the review about being spicy at all - think they may have picked up the wrong burgers as I am super sensitive to spicy food (literally like pepper is really spicy to me!) and these don't taste remotely spicy at all.

Delicious

5 stars

Just had my first one of these today and am so delighted to have found something that I like so much....

One of my favourites. Usually eat twice a week

5 stars

One of my favourites. Usually eat twice a week

A tasty alternative to breaded meat or fish

5 stars

Makes a great alternative to breaded meat or fish. Can be baked so that it's crispy on the outside or cooked on a lower heat to keep it softer, so it's really like having two alternatives.

Delicious!

5 stars

An excellent lunch with a pile of veggies. Brilliant value.

FAR TOO NIPPY

1 stars

This item has changed recently and is so full of cheap powdered chilli that my mouth was burnt, had to throw all 3 packs out. The item is now as nippy as the bean burgers which also contain too much chilli. Will not buy again.

Delicious vegetable quarter pounds

5 stars

These vegetable quarter pounders are my wife's favourite of your vegetarian range, I have even enjoyed them myself, they are full of flavour without the need of lots of spices like many of the vegetarian and vegan food range that have so much spice in them, my wife says they are the best she's tasted from any Supermarket and loves eating them with Tesco's plain fat free cottage cheese on top and avocado, no need for a bread roll, they are very tasty and filling on their own, even children would love them.

Avoid

1 stars

It was disgusting. Given as substitute for linda McCartney burgers. Worst veggie burger i nearly ate!

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Seeded Burger Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.18/each

Tesco Brioche Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Tesco 10 Vegetable Fingers 282G

£ 1.00
£0.36/100g

Tesco 4 Vegetarian Cauliflower Cheese Grills 397G

£ 1.75
£4.41/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here