Tesco 4 Vegetarian Quarter Pounders 454G

Nice
Really good! More filling than the vegetable burgers!
Favourite vegetable burgers
My favourite burgers of this style. They cook really well and the flavour and texture is great. Cannot understand the review about being spicy at all - think they may have picked up the wrong burgers as I am super sensitive to spicy food (literally like pepper is really spicy to me!) and these don't taste remotely spicy at all.
Delicious
Just had my first one of these today and am so delighted to have found something that I like so much....
One of my favourites. Usually eat twice a week
A tasty alternative to breaded meat or fish
Makes a great alternative to breaded meat or fish. Can be baked so that it's crispy on the outside or cooked on a lower heat to keep it softer, so it's really like having two alternatives.
Delicious!
An excellent lunch with a pile of veggies. Brilliant value.
FAR TOO NIPPY
This item has changed recently and is so full of cheap powdered chilli that my mouth was burnt, had to throw all 3 packs out. The item is now as nippy as the bean burgers which also contain too much chilli. Will not buy again.
Delicious vegetable quarter pounds
These vegetable quarter pounders are my wife's favourite of your vegetarian range, I have even enjoyed them myself, they are full of flavour without the need of lots of spices like many of the vegetarian and vegan food range that have so much spice in them, my wife says they are the best she's tasted from any Supermarket and loves eating them with Tesco's plain fat free cottage cheese on top and avocado, no need for a bread roll, they are very tasty and filling on their own, even children would love them.
Avoid
It was disgusting. Given as substitute for linda McCartney burgers. Worst veggie burger i nearly ate!