Crazy Jack Organic Desiccated Coconut 200G

Product Description
- Desiccated Coconut
- Here's why we love organic farming:
- It helps reduce the use of nasty artificial fertilisers and pesticides
- It encourages Mother Nature's eco-system to flourish
- Our super sexy coconut is grown by communities in the Fat East and Asia who, like us, are passionate about organic farming. Naturally sweet, creamy and wonderfully fragrant, our coconut is one temptation we think you should give in to!
- Desiccated for pure ease of use, our coconut makes an exquisite addition to both sweet and savoury dishes.
- We started with a liking for sandals, tie-dyed T-Shirts and a belief that food should only be grown as nature intended. Convinced that there must be people who think the same way, we set out to find them. Some people called us crazy but that didn't stop us. Today, lots of people share our beliefs and we continue to work with passionate people all over the world to produce some of the best organic food there is.
- We're not crazy - just unshakably committed
- Organic
- A natural source of fibre
- No artificial additives
- Vegetarian and vegan
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Coconut
Allergy Information
- Packed in a facility that handles Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a dry, cool place
Name and address
- Community Foods Ltd,
- 29-31 Eastways,
- Witham,
- Essex,
- CM8 3YQ.
- We're pretty confident you will be, but if for any reason you are not satisfied with product, please write to our customer service manager. This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2737 kJ/665 kcal
|Fat
|64g
|of which saturates
|57g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|of which sugars
|7.3g
|Fibre
|16g
|Protein
|6.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
