Nicotinell Mint Gum 4Mg 96S

Product Description
- Mint 4mg Medicated Chewing Gum Extra Strength
- Nicotinell® gum relieves and/or helps to prevent craving and nicotine withdrawal symptoms associated with smoking dependence.
- It is indicated to aid smokers wishing to quit or reduce prior to quitting as well as to assist smokers who are unwilling or unable to smoke, and as a safer alternative to smoking for smokers and those around them.
- When chewed, nicotine is released slowly and absorbed through the lining of the mouth.
- On-the-go craving control when the urge to smoke strikes
- Helps control your nicotine cravings
- Also available in Fruit and Liquorice flavour
Information
Ingredients
Each gum contains 4mg Nicotine, Also contains: Gum Base, Calcium Carbonate, Sorbitol (E420), Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Glycerol, Levomenthol, Peppermint Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Butylhydroxytoluene, Saccharin, Saccharin Sodium, Acesulfame Potassium, Xylitol, Mannitol (E421), Gelatin, Titanium Dioxide (E171), Carnauba Wax, Talc and Water, Sodium content 11.52mg per piece of gum, See leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor, or a support programme
- If you need advice before starting to use nicotine gum, talk to your doctor, nurse or pharmacist.
- Instructions for use
- For adults and adolescents over 12 years of age.
- Read the enclosed instructions carefully before use.
- You must not smoke whilst using these gums.
- Chew 1 piece of gum when you feel the urge to smoke.
- Most people use 8-12 pieces of gum per day.
- This product is designed to be chewed, do not swallow.
- These gums should not be chewed like ordinary chewing gum. Read the Nicotinell chewing technique in the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
- Only use 1 piece of gum at a time and do not use more than 15 pieces of 4mg gum a day.
- To dispose of used gum, wrap in paper before putting into a waste bin.
Warnings
- Warnings and precautions for use
- Do not use if you are:
- A non-smoker or occasional smoker
- Allergic to any of the ingredients
- Consult your doctor, nurse or pharmacist before starting to use these gums if you are:
- Under 12 years of age
- In hospital with serious heart disease
- Pregnant or breast-feeding
- Under a doctor's care or taking prescribed medication.
- Do not exceed the stated dose
- Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- PL Holder:
- Novartis,
- Horsham,
- RH12 5AB,
- UK.
Return to
- Novartis Consumer Health,
- Horsham,
- RH12 5AB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
96 x Pieces
Safety information
Warnings and precautions for use Do not use if you are: A non-smoker or occasional smoker Allergic to any of the ingredients Consult your doctor, nurse or pharmacist before starting to use these gums if you are: Under 12 years of age In hospital with serious heart disease Pregnant or breast-feeding Under a doctor's care or taking prescribed medication. Do not exceed the stated dose Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020