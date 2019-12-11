Supermalt Multipack 6 X 330Ml

My wife does not drink alcohol and really likes th
My wife does not drink alcohol and really likes this
Tastes great and helps against lack of appetite an
Tastes great and helps against lack of appetite and weight loss.
Offer
Water, Barley Malt, Glucose Syrup, Carbon Dioxide, Colour (E150c), Acid (Citric Acid), Liquorice, Nicotinamide, Pantothenol, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Sodium Riboflavin Phosphate, Pyridoxin Chloride
6 x 330ml
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Bottle
|/ % of RDA
|Energy
|270kJ
|900kJ
|-
|(65kcal)
|(210kcal)
|Protein
|0.8g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|50g
|Fat
|nil
|nil
|Thiamin (vitamin B1)
|1.40mg
|4.6mg
|/ 100%
|Riboflavin (vitamin B2)
|0.80mg
|2.6mg
|/ 50%
|Niacin (vitamin B3)
|7.40mg
|24mg
|/ 40%
|Vitamin B6
|0.70mg
|2.3mg
|/ 35%
|Pantothenic acid (vitamin B5)
|1.50mg
|5.0mg
|/ 25%
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019