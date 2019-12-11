By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Supermalt Multipack 6 X 330Ml

5(2)Write a review
Supermalt Multipack 6 X 330Ml
£ 4.50
£0.23/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • The non-alcoholic quality malt drink with B vitamins.
  • Supermalt is the number one non-alcoholic malt beer in the UK that contains B-vitamins to support a healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 1.98l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Glucose Syrup, Carbon Dioxide, Colour (E150c), Acid (Citric Acid), Liquorice, Nicotinamide, Pantothenol, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Sodium Riboflavin Phosphate, Pyridoxin Chloride

Name and address

  • Royal Unibrew A/S,
  • DK-4640 Faxe.

Return to

  • Royal Unibrew A/S,
  • DK-4640 Faxe.

Net Contents

6 x 330ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100mlBottle/ % of RDA
Energy 270kJ900kJ
-(65kcal)(210kcal)
Protein 0.8g2.6g
Carbohydrate 15g50g
Fatnilnil
Thiamin (vitamin B1) 1.40mg4.6mg/ 100%
Riboflavin (vitamin B2) 0.80mg2.6mg/ 50%
Niacin (vitamin B3)7.40mg24mg/ 40%
Vitamin B6 0.70mg2.3mg/ 35%
Pantothenic acid (vitamin B5)1.50mg5.0mg/ 25%

Using Product Information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My wife does not drink alcohol and really likes th

5 stars

My wife does not drink alcohol and really likes this

Tastes great and helps against lack of appetite an

5 stars

Tastes great and helps against lack of appetite and weight loss.

