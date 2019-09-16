Barratt Liquorice Wheels 113G

Product Description
- Liquorice and aniseed flavoured sweets
- Colour combination will vary.
- Natural colours and flavours
- Pack size: 113g
Information
Ingredients
Treacle, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Cornflour, Beef Gelatine, Natural Colours (Plain Caramel, Mixed Carotenes, Anthocyanins), Liquorice Powder, Aniseed Oil, Fruit & Vegetable Concentrates (Blackcurrant, Carrot, Radish), Spirulina Concentrate, Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Colour combination will vary.
Name and address
- Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
- The Quality Centre,
- PO Box 2101,
- Blackpool,
- FY4 4WY,
- UK.
Return to
- If you are not 100% happy with this product, pop it in the post (telling us where and when you bought it) and send back to us at:
- Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
- The Quality Centre,
- PO Box 2101,
- Blackpool,
- FY4 4WY,
- UK.
- www.candy-land.com
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents
113g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|1383kJ/326kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|(of which saturates
|0.2g)
|Carbohydrate
|73.6g
|(of which sugars
|44.4g)
|Fibre
|2.4g
|Protein
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.15g
