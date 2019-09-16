By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barratt Liquorice Wheels 113G

Barratt Liquorice Wheels 113G
Product Description

  • Liquorice and aniseed flavoured sweets
  • Colour combination will vary.
  • Natural colours and flavours
  • Pack size: 113g

Information

Ingredients

Treacle, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Cornflour, Beef Gelatine, Natural Colours (Plain Caramel, Mixed Carotenes, Anthocyanins), Liquorice Powder, Aniseed Oil, Fruit & Vegetable Concentrates (Blackcurrant, Carrot, Radish), Spirulina Concentrate, Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Colour combination will vary.

Name and address

  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • The Quality Centre,
  • PO Box 2101,
  • Blackpool,
  • FY4 4WY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

113g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 1383kJ/326kcal
Fat 0.9g
(of which saturates 0.2g)
Carbohydrate 73.6g
(of which sugars 44.4g)
Fibre 2.4g
Protein 4.7g
Salt 0.15g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

