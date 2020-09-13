7 Up Diet / Free 6X330ml Pack

Free of good taste!!!
Misinformation is bad for you. Learn more about sweetners. This thing tastes horrible (as do all the other drinks containing artificial sweetners). The informed consumer wants options and good quality.
Refreshingly sweet and safe
It is refreshing and safe for my Grandson. The moaners who want sugar have the right not to buy it and kill themselves and their loved ones if they want. I shall buy this for my Grandson.
Fab flavour without the calories!
Fantastic taste and good thirst quencher. Sugar free is an extra bonus. Brilliant.
WHAT'S NOT TO LIKE
Great cooling drink and NO sugar
Yuk
Laden with chemicals and wrapped in plastic - what's to like?
Great taste
Great taste. I really don’t get the moaning in the review - if you don’t want sugar free - don’t buy it ?? For those who have a need to regulate their blood sugar - the sugar free version of 7 up is fantastic.
Hate Artificial Sweeteners
I hate Artificial Sweeteners.As an Adult I should have a Choice.So I will not be buying these or anything else without Sugar.
Terrible
I hate it , stock up normal one
We want real SUGAR
What is wrong with sugar? NOTHING. Got these for visiting friends, no one liked them......... give us options we want. These substitute sugars are more bad for you than real thing. Avoid these alternatives
Refreshingly nice
Really like this and it's guilt free brilliant