7 Up Diet / Free 6X330ml Pack

3.1(13)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.10/100ml
Per 330ml:
  • Energy17kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ/1kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Lemon and Lime Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit.
  • Great 7up taste
  • Free of colour
  • Free of sugar and caffeine
  • Pack size: 1980ML
  • Free of sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Lemon and Lime Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Cans.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy5kJ/1kcal17kJ/3kcal
Fat0g0g
of which Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
of which Sugars0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.04g0.13g
Pack contains 6 servings of 330ml--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE

13 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Free of good taste!!!

1 stars

Misinformation is bad for you. Learn more about sweetners. This thing tastes horrible (as do all the other drinks containing artificial sweetners). The informed consumer wants options and good quality.

Refreshingly sweet and safe

5 stars

It is refreshing and safe for my Grandson. The moaners who want sugar have the right not to buy it and kill themselves and their loved ones if they want. I shall buy this for my Grandson.

Fab flavour without the calories!

5 stars

Fantastic taste and good thirst quencher. Sugar free is an extra bonus. Brilliant.

WHAT'S NOT TO LIKE

5 stars

Great cooling drink and NO sugar

Yuk

1 stars

Laden with chemicals and wrapped in plastic - what's to like?

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste. I really don’t get the moaning in the review - if you don’t want sugar free - don’t buy it ?? For those who have a need to regulate their blood sugar - the sugar free version of 7 up is fantastic.

Hate Artificial Sweeteners

1 stars

I hate Artificial Sweeteners.As an Adult I should have a Choice.So I will not be buying these or anything else without Sugar.

Terrible

1 stars

I hate it , stock up normal one

We want real SUGAR

1 stars

What is wrong with sugar? NOTHING. Got these for visiting friends, no one liked them......... give us options we want. These substitute sugars are more bad for you than real thing. Avoid these alternatives

Refreshingly nice

5 stars

Really like this and it's guilt free brilliant

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

