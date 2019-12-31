By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Volvic Still Mineral Water 6X500ml Bottle

No ratings yetWrite a review
Volvic Still Mineral Water 6X500ml Bottle
£ 2.00
£0.07/100ml

Product Description

  • Natural Mineral Water
  • Volvic Natural Mineral Water is unstoppable. It flows through six layers of volcanic rock, which infuse it with unique volcanic minerals, and gives it a clean, crisp taste that helps you feel your unstoppable best. This 500ml multipack is perfect for serving your daily hydration needs, at the gym, at work or on the go. Our Volvic bottles are all 100% recyclable, so please recycle them so they can be turned into something else.
  • Unique volcanic mineral content
  • Pack size: 300cl

Information

Storage

Store in a clean cool dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.Best Before Date Indicated on Bottle.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.

Return to

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Waters Helpline:
  • (UK) 0800 4580366
  • (ROI) 1800 949993
  • www.volvic.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 50cl

Nutrition

Typical ValuesMineral Composition (mg/l)
Calcium12
Sulphates9
Magnesium8
Sodium12
Bicarbonates74
Potassium6
Silica32
Chlorides15
Nitrates7.3
Dry Residue 180°C: 130 mg/litre - ph: 7-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Volvic Natural Mineral Water 1.5 Litres

£ 0.70
£0.05/100ml

Highland Spring Still Water 6 X 1.5 Ltrs

£ 3.00
£0.03/100ml

Evian Natural Mineral Water 6 X 1.5 Litre

£ 3.25
£0.04/100ml

Offer

Highland Spring Still Water 12 X 500Ml

£ 2.00
£0.03/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here