By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pineapple Slices In Natural Juice 227G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Pineapple Slices In Natural Juice 227G
£ 0.50
£3.68/kg
One can
  • Energy493kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars27.7g
    31%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 217kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple slices in pineapple juice.
  • HAND PICKED. Checked for ripeness by our growers and selected at their sweetest
  • Hand-picked
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 can
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 136g

Information

Ingredients

Pineapple, Pineapple Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in the Philippines

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

136g

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy217kJ / 51kcal493kJ / 116kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate12.2g27.7g
Sugars12.2g27.7g
Fibre0.5g1.1g
Protein0.3g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

nice fruit

5 stars

nice and tasty great value

This is an ideal sized tin for me

5 stars

I use the pineapple slices to decorate my baked ham

Usually bought next

Tesco Pizza Pepperoni 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Tesco Naturally Sweet Sweetcorn 3 X200g

£ 1.30
£2.71/kg

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Tesco Peach Slices In Juice 410G

£ 0.80
£3.20/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here