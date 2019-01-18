By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fry's Turkish Delight Chocolate Bar 51G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fry's Turkish Delight Chocolate Bar 51G
£ 0.60
£1.18/100g

Offer

Be Treatwise. Each 51 g contains
  • Energy783 kJ 185 kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.4 g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0 g
    10%
  • Sugars33 g
    37%
  • Salt0.18 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1534 kJ

Product Description

  • Turkish delight (76%) covered with milk chocolate.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Exquisitely sweet rose flavoured Turkish delight wrapped in smooth milk chocolate
  • No artificial colours, same great taste
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 51g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Emulsifier (E442), Firming Agent (E509), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

51g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (51 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1534 kJ783 kJ8400 kJ/
-363 kcal185 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 6.7 g3.4 g70 g
of which Saturates 3.8 g2.0 g20 g
Carbohydrate 74 g38 g260 g
of which Sugars 64 g33 g90 g
Fibre 1.2 g0.6 g-
Protein 1.2 g0.6 g50 g
Salt 0.36 g0.18 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

