Robinsons Summerfruits Squash No Added Sugar 1L

This juice is really good to drink at all times , especially as no sugar content and suitable if you are diabetic or recovering in hospital
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ/2kcal
By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Apple 9%, Strawberry 0.4%, Plum, Blackcurrant, Cherry 0.1%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum)
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle
20 Servings
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Diluted†
|Per 250ml Diluted†
|Energy
|7kJ/2kcal
|18kJ/5kcal
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.08g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein
|-
|-
|†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers
|-
|-
