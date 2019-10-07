Tesco Orange Juice With Bits Not From Concentrate 1.75L

A good buy
I have been buying this for 2 months. I use it as a breakfast. I don't find it to sweet. If you shake it every serving their are plenty of juicy bits. I last till dinner of it. I didn't find it bitter just a slight tang sometimes. I gave it 4* As it hasn't been as thick or sweet as one other. But I do love this. I miss it when I run out of it. It's a very good second. From a carton I haven't had better.
This is not freshly squeezed orange juice. Its bit
This is not freshly squeezed orange juice. Its bitter. Has no bits in it. It isn't what I've bought months ago.