Tesco Orange Juice Smooth Not From Concentrate 1.75L

£ 1.75
£0.10/100ml
150ml contains
  • Energy272kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars15.0g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 181kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Orange Juice Not From Concentrate Smooth
  • Pack size: 1750ml

Information

Ingredients

Storage

Keep refrigerated Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown Use by: see top of carton

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

11.66 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.75 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy181kJ / 43kcal272kJ / 64kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate10.0g15.0g
Sugars10.0g15.0g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein0.6g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C28mg (35%NRV)42mg (53%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

