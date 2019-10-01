Tesco Orange Juice Smooth Not From Concentrate 1.75L

- Energy272kJ 64kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars15.0g17%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 181kJ / 43kcal
Product Description
- Orange Juice Not From Concentrate Smooth
- Pack size: 1750ml
Information
Ingredients
Orange Juice Not From Concentrate Smooth
Storage
Keep refrigerated Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown Use by: see top of carton
Produce of
Produced in Republic of Ireland, Produced in Republic of Ireland
Number of uses
11.66 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.75 Litre e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|181kJ / 43kcal
|272kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.0g
|15.0g
|Sugars
|10.0g
|15.0g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|28mg (35%NRV)
|42mg (53%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
