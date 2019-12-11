By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml

Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml
Product Description

  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Superior category olive oil obtained directly from olives and solely by mechanical means.
  • Blend of olive oils of European Union Origin
  • Perfect for dressings, dipping & drizzling
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Storage

Store away from light and heat. Olive Oil will become cloudy at 10ºC (50ºF). This is normal and the oil will clear at room temperature. Do not refrigerate. Do not pour hot oil back into bottle.Best Before End: See Bottle

Produce of

Packed in the EU

Name and address

  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 3382kJ/823kcal
Fat 91.4g
- of which saturates 13.1g
- of which mono-unsaturates 66.7g
- of which polyunsaturates 7.5g
Carbohydrate 0g
- of which sugars 0g
Fibre 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

