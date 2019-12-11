Clipper Organic White Tea 26'S 45G

Product Description
- White Tea 26 Unbleached Bags
- A light, delicious and highly refreshing organic tea made from the buds and young leaves of the tea bush. Sourced from China, the traditional home of white tea.
- Clipper products are made with pure ingredients and a clear conscience. We use only the highest-quality sources, add nothing artificial and strive to improve the welfare of the workers. No wonder Clipper tastes so good.
- All our organic products are grown in a way that preserves the natural balance of the environment and will help sustain people, wildlife, and the land for the future
- Organic
- Natural, fair & delicious
- Plastic-free tea bags
- Pack size: 45g
Information
Ingredients
Organically Grown White Tea
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Be sure to keep this box closed, dry and away from strong flavours
Produce of
Imported ingredients, blended and packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to make a perfect cup of White Tea
- This is how we do it: Always use fresh water. Boil and leave to cool for a minute before pouring over the tea bag. Allow to infuse for 1-3 minutes. The rest is up to you.
Number of uses
26 Count
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Net Contents
45g
