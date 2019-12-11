Tilda Basmati Rice 500G
Typical values per 100g: Energy dry/uncooked rice Per 100g
Product Description
- Pure Original Basmati
- Visit Tilda.com to find out where our delicious Basmati comes from and for recipe inspiration or contact us via feedback@tilda.com
- Our signature rice grains loved for their magical aroma and tantalising taste.
- Tilda Truth
- We remove broken grains because they release starch and cause sticky rice. We never compromise which means you don't have to.
- The Tilda Basmati Promise:
- Naturally sun-kissed, matured grains for exceptional taste
- Broken grains removed to ensure a light, fluffy texture
- Each batch is purity tested to remove inferior grains
- For half a century we've known that Basmati belongs at the heart of every home and the centre of every table.
- Our love for this ancient delicacy means we never compromise; only exceptional is ever good enough to carry our name.
- Using the finest quality grains means our Basmati is simply full of natural goodness with a wonderful aroma and a long, fluffy texture that you'll adore from the very first taste.
- Your kitchen deserves the best; trust us to bring you rice like no other you'll find on Earth and that you'll always be proud to serve.
- Genuine goodness
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Pure Basmati Rice
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Milled and packed in the UK from an imported ingredient
Preparation and Usage
- There are many different ways to cook rice - this one is really simple:
- 1. Add 60g of Basmati per person to a large pan of boiling water.
- 2. Cook on a medium heat for 10-12 minutes.
- 3. Drain well, cover and let stand for 3 minutes then lightly fork through the grains and serve.
Number of uses
This pack contains 8x60g portions
Name and address
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
Return to
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|dry/uncooked rice Per 100g
|dry/uncooked rice Per 60g
|Energy (kJ)
|1491
|895
|Energy (kcal)
|351
|211
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.5g
|(of which saturates)
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|77.7g
|46.6g
|(of which sugars)
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|7.8g
|4.7g
|Salt
|<0.03g
|<0.03g
