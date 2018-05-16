By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Szechuan Pepper 15G Jar

No ratings yetWrite a review
Schwartz Szechuan Pepper 15G Jar
£ 2.20
£1.47/10g

Product Description

  • Szechuan Pepper.
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Mild
  • Pack size: 15g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Use sparingly.
  • Top Tips... Crush and add to stir fries with soy, ginger and garlic for a vibrant mouth tingling flavour. Alternatively use with ground star anise as a fragrant rub for duck or pork.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

15g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Chinese 5 Spice 34G

£ 0.85
£0.25/10g

Tesco Rice Wine Vinegar 150Ml

£ 2.00
£13.34/litre

Tesco Baby Corn 130G

£ 1.20
£9.24/kg

Tesco Whole Star Anise 11G

£ 0.85
£0.77/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here