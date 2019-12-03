Tesco Organic Unwaxed Oranges

Should not be selling this trash
Had to throw all of these away. They were bad and unuseable. They were also old - that puffy feeling when you've had oranges for a long time
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 174kJ / 41kcal
Orange
Produce of
Wash before use.
3 Servings
3/4/5
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical orange (150g)
|Energy
|174kJ / 41kcal
|261kJ / 62kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2g
|12.3g
|Sugars
|8.2g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.6g
|Protein
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|52.0mg (65%NRV)
|78.0mg (98%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
