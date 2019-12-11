Natco Semolina Coarse 1.5Kg
Product Description
- NATCO KNOWS
- Natco's expertise in Asian foods knows no bounds and we would love to share our knowledge with you. If you would like more information on any of our products, helpful hints on how to make the best of Asian foods, or help finding that elusive special ingredient then please visit www.natcofoods.com
- Coarse semolina.
- Low in fat, semolina is traditionally used for puddings, pasta and many varieties of Indian Sweets.
- Natco Coarse Semolina is sifted from the finest quality freshly milled Durum Wheat and adds a delicious crunchy texture to many cakes and biscuits when baking.
- It also makes a wholesome alternative to bread crumbs.
- NATCO CARES
- The Natco brand is cherished by those who love quality exotic cuisine. Our experts travel to the farthest corners of the world to hand select the finest natural ingredients. We then clean, grade and process our ingredients to exacting quality control standards. Our meticulous care and attention to detail ensures our products reach you in perfect condition and represent the finest of their kind.
- No additives or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Naturally low in fat
- A source of fibre and protein
- Pack size: 1.5kg
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of soya
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place. Use within 6 months of opening.
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Natco Foods Ltd,
- Buckingham,
- MK18 1TB,
- UK.
Net Contents
1.5kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (uncooked)
|Energy
|1428kJ/337Kcal
|Protein
|12.5g
|Carbohydrates
|66.7g
|of which Sugars
|3.3g
|Fat
|2.2g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|Sodium
|0.02g
