Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila Bottle

Product Description
- Reposado Tequila
- Jose Cuervo Especial is made with blue agave harvested from the family estate, the largest agave holder in all of Mexico. With its rich, volcanic soil, abundant pure spring water, and temperate climate, the highest quality blue agave is transformed into a Tequila that is clean, crisp, and smooth.
- Jose Cuervo is extremely versatile with a variety of serving options for every time of day. Whether straight, on the rocks, with a mixer or in cocktails there is always an opportunity to sample the refreshing delights of Jose Cuervo with friends.
- Especial Reposado is the world's number 1 tequila.
- Jose Cuervo is the world's number 1 Tequila.
- Jose Cuervo is the original Tequila, since 1795.
- In 1795, the King of Spain granted José Antonio de Cuervo the first concession ever to produce Tequila commercially. This singular event marked the birth of Tequila.
- The Jose Cuervo® recipe and process has been passed down and upheld by a family of entrepreneurs, inventors, and risk-takers. It's no wonder Jose Cuervo is the most awarded family of Tequila in history.
- Producer: Proximo Spirits
- Made with blue agave
- A family owned company for 10 generations
- Recipient of more gold medal awards than any other tequila
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- Sweet flavours with hints of fruit and vanilla
Alcohol Units
26.6
ABV
38% vol
Country
Mexico
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Mexico
Preparation and Usage
- Signature Serve: Reposado Highball
- 50ml Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado / Soda Water / Lemon Wedge / Ice
- 1. Add ice and Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado
- 2. Top with Soda Water.
- 3. Garnish with a Lemon Wedge
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Proximo Spirits UK Ltd,
- 80 Coleman Street,
- London,
- EC2R 5BJ.
Return to
- www.cuervo.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
