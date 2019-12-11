By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Frank Coopers Original Oxford Marmalade 454G

3(4)Write a review
Frank Coopers Original Oxford Marmalade 454G
£ 1.70
£0.37/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Original Coarse Cut Seville Orange Marmalade
  • The Original Oxford Marmalade is directly descended from Sarah Jane Coopers 1874 Recipe, made using Seville oranges to deliver a robust coarse cut marmalade with real bite. The perfect choice to wake up your taste-buds in the morning.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Jams & Spreads Histon Sweet Spreads Ltd Leeds

  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Seville Oranges, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Prepared with 40g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content: 63g per 100g

Storage

Refrigerate once opened and consume within six weeks.For Best Before End: See Lid.

Produce of

Made in the UK from local and imported ingredients

Number of uses

Servings Per Package: 30. Serving Size: 15g

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.

Return to

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.
  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving
Energy 1079 kJ162 kJ
-254 kcal38 kcal
Fat TraceTrace
of which saturates TraceTrace
Carbohydrate 62.8g9.4g
of which sugars 53.7g8.1g
Protein 0.2gTrace
Salt 0.20g0.03g

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

A bitter-sweet tang – traditional in the best way.

5 stars

A favourite memory of days when a self-indulgent breakfast could be finished off with toast and marmalade… Today health may make us watch our calorie intake but if old British fry-ups are a thing of the past we can still smear the croissant or bagel or crispbread of choice with Frank Cooper's Original Oxford Marmalade. Whether chunky or fine-cut, Cooper avoids insipid sweetness with a gently lurking bitterness. I recently started buying it again after experimenting with various flavours and exotic variations and as a mature (never mind how mature!) adult found memories flooding back. Not that it's an old fogey preference: I've noticed younger palates appreciating the underlying toughness of the flavour, never saccharine or over-sugary. Coopers, don't ever change!

Great shop bought variety.

4 stars

Not quite up to home made standard, but as shop bought goes, this is very good, especially if you like big chunks of peel. Nice orange flavour, and not overly sweet.

No longer recommended.

2 stars

Although the overall flavour of this Coopers Original Marmalade remains delicious, I was disappointed to find that the last two jars I purchased both contained ENORMOUS strips of orange peel. In the relatively small jars (454g) we discovered 4 or 5 strips of fruit peel which measured over 3cms long. This looks ridiculous, curled around on small slices of toast. Has Coopers cutting machine had some sort of tantrum? I have now changed to another trusted brand.

Not vegitarian. No V on jar etc

1 stars

not vegitarian. No V on jar despite on tesco Vegitarian selection. The lack of a V one can assume company is afraid of litigation and therfore factory standards not up to par.

