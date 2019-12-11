Frank Coopers Original Oxford Marmalade 454G

A bitter-sweet tang – traditional in the best way.
A favourite memory of days when a self-indulgent breakfast could be finished off with toast and marmalade… Today health may make us watch our calorie intake but if old British fry-ups are a thing of the past we can still smear the croissant or bagel or crispbread of choice with Frank Cooper's Original Oxford Marmalade. Whether chunky or fine-cut, Cooper avoids insipid sweetness with a gently lurking bitterness. I recently started buying it again after experimenting with various flavours and exotic variations and as a mature (never mind how mature!) adult found memories flooding back. Not that it's an old fogey preference: I've noticed younger palates appreciating the underlying toughness of the flavour, never saccharine or over-sugary. Coopers, don't ever change!
Great shop bought variety.
Not quite up to home made standard, but as shop bought goes, this is very good, especially if you like big chunks of peel. Nice orange flavour, and not overly sweet.
No longer recommended.
Although the overall flavour of this Coopers Original Marmalade remains delicious, I was disappointed to find that the last two jars I purchased both contained ENORMOUS strips of orange peel. In the relatively small jars (454g) we discovered 4 or 5 strips of fruit peel which measured over 3cms long. This looks ridiculous, curled around on small slices of toast. Has Coopers cutting machine had some sort of tantrum? I have now changed to another trusted brand.
Not vegitarian. No V on jar etc
not vegitarian. No V on jar despite on tesco Vegitarian selection. The lack of a V one can assume company is afraid of litigation and therfore factory standards not up to par.