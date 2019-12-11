By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Frank Coopers Fine Cut Oxford Marmalade 454G

5(1)Write a review
Frank Coopers Fine Cut Oxford Marmalade 454G
£ 1.70
£0.37/100g

Product Description

  • Fine Cut Seville Orange Marmalade
  • The Fine Cut Oxford Marmalade is inspired by the original Sarah Jane Coopers 1874 recipe, made using the full flavour of Seville oranges, made just a little sweeter. Our fine cut is a bright and zesty marmalade appreciated by those who like a smoother spread.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Jams & Spreads Histon Sweet Spreads Ltd Leeds

  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Seville Oranges, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Orange Oil, Prepared with 30g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content: 63g per 100g

Storage

Refrigerate once opened and consume within six weeks.For Best Before End: See Lid.

Produce of

Made in the UK from local and imported ingredients

Number of uses

Servings Per Package: 30. Serving Size: 15g

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving
Energy 1078 kJ162 kJ
-254 kcal38 kcal
Fat TraceTrace
of which saturates TraceTrace
Carbohydrate 62.8g9.4g
of which sugars 56.9g8.5g
Protein 0.2gTrace
Salt 0.10g0.02g

Marmalade an Egg

5 stars

I'm 73 yrs and have tasted a few marmalades in my time. My Mother always made marmalade jam and I admit to being a bit of an addict and enjoyed, nay LOVED, the Marmalade sandwiches which I took to school, her lovely steamed puddings with marmalade (second only to the syrup steam puddings!) and, of course, the jam on buttered un-sliced bread! Those were the days! So, I eventually came across this marmalade a few years ago and all those memories came flooding back. This REALLY is the BIZ!!! I panicked last week as my wife said that Tesco had stopped stocking it.....thankfully my Internet search revealed that it is actually still available...which is great as Tesco is our most visited Supermarket!! If they stop stocking this I'll never cross their threshold again! :)

