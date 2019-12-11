Frank Coopers Fine Cut Oxford Marmalade 454G

Marmalade an Egg
I'm 73 yrs and have tasted a few marmalades in my time. My Mother always made marmalade jam and I admit to being a bit of an addict and enjoyed, nay LOVED, the Marmalade sandwiches which I took to school, her lovely steamed puddings with marmalade (second only to the syrup steam puddings!) and, of course, the jam on buttered un-sliced bread! Those were the days! So, I eventually came across this marmalade a few years ago and all those memories came flooding back. This REALLY is the BIZ!!! I panicked last week as my wife said that Tesco had stopped stocking it.....thankfully my Internet search revealed that it is actually still available...which is great as Tesco is our most visited Supermarket!! If they stop stocking this I'll never cross their threshold again! :)