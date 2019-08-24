By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Askeys Round Icecream Cones 21Pk

1(1)Write a review
Askeys Round Icecream Cones 21Pk
£ 1.10
£0.05/each

Product Description

  • Classic Cones with Sweetener
  • 3 individually foil wrapped packets
  • Sealed for freshness
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonate, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt, Sweetener: Saccharin, Colour: Annatto

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Askeys Classic Cones are foil wrapped for freshness. After opening, tuck open end of sleeve into top of remaining cones to keep them crisp.For Best Before End: see top of pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Foil. Glass - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If this product fails to meet your expectations, please return the pack and contents to Askeys Customer Services at the address shown below, stating when and where it was purchased. Cost and postage will be refunded in full. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.
  • askeys.co.uk

Net Contents

21 x Classic Cones

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cone
Energy 1651kJ63kJ
-390kcal15kcal
Fat 2.6g0.1g
of which saturates 0.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrates76.0g2.9g
of which sugars 1.0g<0.5g
Protein 14.0g0.5g
Salt 0.45g0.03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

So thin that they break as you’re serving them. St

1 stars

So thin that they break as you’re serving them. Stick with Tesco ones.

Usually bought next

Tesco Ice Cream Cones 21 Pack

£ 0.90
£0.04/each

Askeys Treat Strawberry Sauce 325G

£ 1.30
£0.40/100g

Tesco 100'S & 1000'S Sprinkles 85G

£ 1.00
£1.18/100g

Cadbury Flake Chocolate Multipack 9 X20g

£ 2.00
£1.12/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here