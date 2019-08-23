By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Holsten Pils Lager 4X440ml

4(1)Write a review
Holsten Pils Lager 4X440ml
£ 4.60
£2.62/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Lager
  • The Holsten brewery in Germany is named after an ancient tribe known for its hospitality - perhaps that's why their beers bring people together in the way they do. Holsten Pils, their earthy, blonde pilsner, is popular thanks to its distinct aroma and malty flavour.
  • GMO free
  • No added preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1760ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Distinct aroma and malty flavour

ABV

5% vol

Country

Produce of the EU

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before See Base of Can

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served when chilled

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • Helpline 03457 585685
  • www.carlsberguk.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 171kJ / 41kcal
Fat 0g
Fat, of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 2.6g
Carbohydrate, of which Sugars 0.0g
Protein 0.4g
Salt <0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

tesco hike

4 stars

have been drinking holsten pils for years alway from tesco but your new price is to much so will get it elswere

Usually bought next

Kronenbourg 1664 Beer 15 X 440Ml

£ 14.00
£2.13/litre

Offer

Tesco Dry London Gin 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Stella Artois 18 X 440Ml

£ 14.00
£1.77/litre

Offer

Corona Extra 12X330ml

£ 9.00
£2.28/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here