Tine Jarlsberg Slices 160G

Tine Jarlsberg Slices 160G
£ 1.85
£11.57/kg

Product Description

  • Medium Fat Hard Cheese
  • Made the traditional way, Jarlsberg® cheese is made with milk from specially selected approved farms and to a recipe we have kept secret since 1956. Mild and nutty with a hint of sweetness, it's a flavour unlike any other.
  • Smooth, distinctive, rounded taste
  • Made with Jarlsberg's secret recipe
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Cheese (from Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Produce of

Made in Ireland to a Secret Norwegian Recipe

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious on rustic bread or toasted ciabatta.

Name and address

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL,
  • UK.
  • www.jarlsberg.com/uk

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy kJ1458 kJ
Energy kcal351 kcal
Fat 27g
of which Saturates 17g
Carbohydrates0g
of which Sugars 0g
Protein 27g
Salt 1.2g

Lovely Nutty Cheese

5 stars

Lovely nutty taste and aftertaste. Excellent.

